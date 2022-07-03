Short Interest in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Drops By 49.5%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JMAC remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

