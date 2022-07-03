Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Drops By 36.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LOKM remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 303,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,296. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

