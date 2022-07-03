Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Declines By 30.0%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LVTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.20.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

