Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Decreases By 31.8%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 5,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467. Kairos Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

