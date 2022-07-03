Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 50.6%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

