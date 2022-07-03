Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Decreases By 46.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 21,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,545. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

