Short Interest in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases By 28.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 126,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Insperity has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

