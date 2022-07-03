Short Interest in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases By 28.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 886,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NSP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 126,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Insperity has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
