Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Declines By 50.9%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 182,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,292. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 19,727 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

