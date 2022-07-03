Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Declines By 36.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,194,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,206.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 21,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,146,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,569.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,029,511 shares of company stock worth $3,948,796. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,785. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

