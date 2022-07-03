Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Declines By 33.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,238.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €89.00 ($94.68) to €86.00 ($91.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($122.34) to €105.00 ($111.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gerresheimer from €68.90 ($73.30) to €66.30 ($70.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $75.10 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $95.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

