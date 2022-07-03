Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Decreases By 35.4%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fobi AI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 166.87% and a negative net margin of 981.31%.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.