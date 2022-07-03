Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 43.7%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,086,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,507. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the period.

