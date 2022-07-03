Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 43.7%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,086,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,507. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
