Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Drops By 29.8%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FCCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Community by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Community by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

