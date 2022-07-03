Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Decreases By 34.1%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

ESMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 308,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

