Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Drops By 50.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

