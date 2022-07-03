Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Drops By 46.1%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 174.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 6,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,586. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

