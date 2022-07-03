Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Declines By 33.3%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNNB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 1,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.94.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

