Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 51.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 164.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 268,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 159.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 198,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 673.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 245,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 329,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

