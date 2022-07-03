Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Declines By 27.9%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Shares of BMAQW stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

