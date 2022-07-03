Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Drops By 29.6%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 18,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

NYSE BCS remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,336. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barclays by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,106,572 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

