Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Declines By 27.3%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

