Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 50.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.29%.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

