Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.40 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.