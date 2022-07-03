Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 33.0% in June

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

