Shard (SHARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $499.00

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $559,329.85 and approximately $499.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

