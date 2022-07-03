Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

