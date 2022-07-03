Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.20. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

