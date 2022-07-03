Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

