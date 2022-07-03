Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

