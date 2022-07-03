Sfmg LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

