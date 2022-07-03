Sfmg LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

