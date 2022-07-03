Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.