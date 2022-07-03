Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

