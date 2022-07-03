Sfmg LLC Buys 24,253 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 94,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

