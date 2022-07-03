Sfmg LLC Acquires 6,205 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.