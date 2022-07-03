Sfmg LLC Acquires 4,593 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

