Sether Price Tops $0.0163 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sether has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $327,635.40 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

