SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given New €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SES from €9.15 ($9.73) to €10.00 ($10.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SES from €9.80 ($10.43) to €11.20 ($11.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SES from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.89) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SGBAF stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. SES has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

