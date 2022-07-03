SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.22 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $17.43 million and $9.22 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

