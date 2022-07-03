Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,273 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 171,329 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 467,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 242,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 2,775,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

