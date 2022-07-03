Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

