Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

