Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $$13.30 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16.
Scatec ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
