Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $$13.30 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Scatec ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.