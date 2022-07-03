SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

