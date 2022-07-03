SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.90.

SAP stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 26.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

