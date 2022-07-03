Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.43) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

