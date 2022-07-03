Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Update

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNDZF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)
