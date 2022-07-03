Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Update

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDZF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

About Salona Global Medical Device (Get Rating)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve stimulation, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.