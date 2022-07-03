Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

