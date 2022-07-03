SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $431,867.33 and $65,427.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,987.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00538129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00273367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

