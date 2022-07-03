Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) by 307.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Safe-T Group worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

