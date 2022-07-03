Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
